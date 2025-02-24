First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 564,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 248,087 shares.The stock last traded at $120.86 and had previously closed at $121.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,038.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 412,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

