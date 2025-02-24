First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 17,728 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.