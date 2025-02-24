First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 16,175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

