First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,884,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.98 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

