First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 42.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 38,655.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,340,000 after buying an additional 797,843 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 17.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $148.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.81. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $151.72.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.23.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

