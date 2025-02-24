First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 31,233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.89 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

