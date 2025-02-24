First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after acquiring an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after buying an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after acquiring an additional 257,223 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

