First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 1.29% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDOG opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.