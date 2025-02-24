First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,500 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI opened at $48.57 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

