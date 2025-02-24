First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,088 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.49 and a 1 year high of $102.06.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

