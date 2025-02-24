Financial Comparison: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 146.06%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.45 -$6.76 million ($0.17) -14.94 Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 14.77 -$9.21 million ($5.79) -0.75

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mangoceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -2.90% -6.70% -2.94% Mangoceuticals -1,237.00% -138.00% -118.88%

Volatility & Risk

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Mangoceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

