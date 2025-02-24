Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

