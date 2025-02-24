Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.76 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

