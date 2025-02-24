Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.13 Per Share

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.1265 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44.
Ferrari has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.2% per year over the last three years. Ferrari has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ferrari to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Ferrari Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.80. 237,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $399.27 and a 52-week high of $508.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.