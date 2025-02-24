Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.13 Per Share

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.1265 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44.

Ferrari has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.2% per year over the last three years. Ferrari has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ferrari to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.80. 237,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $399.27 and a 52-week high of $508.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

