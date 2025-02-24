Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 338,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 249,488 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $565.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 102.89%. On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,916.95. This trade represents a 17.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

