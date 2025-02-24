Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Raised by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

