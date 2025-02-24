Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,783,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after acquiring an additional 430,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 518.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 480,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

