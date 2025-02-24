Entertainment Stocks To Research – February 23rd

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, and Target are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.67. 73,657,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,984,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $101.85. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

