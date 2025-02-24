Enovis (ENOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $555.14 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $42.77 on Monday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

