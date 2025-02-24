Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 846 ($10.71), with a volume of 33839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830.50 ($10.51).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 739.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.19. The stock has a market cap of £408.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Stephen Alexander Newton sold 270,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.36), for a total value of £1,999,998 ($2,531,002.28). Also, insider Gavin Patterson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($442,925.84). 51.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

