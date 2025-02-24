Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450,681 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $33,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

