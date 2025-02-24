Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $198.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

