Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

