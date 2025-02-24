Edge Capital Group LLC Has $48.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $48,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $104.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

