Edge Capital Group LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 80.0% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.