Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $329.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.