Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.81%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

