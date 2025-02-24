Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,389,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,905,000.

CIBR opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

