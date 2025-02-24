Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.17 ($0.04), with a volume of 1033594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.48 ($0.04).

Eden Research Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,958.74). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,362.19). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

