E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 66538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.69.
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
