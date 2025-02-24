e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 289.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,369,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.