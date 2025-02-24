Driven Brands (DRVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $572.95 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 373.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

