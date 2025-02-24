Dover Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.32 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

