Dover Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dover Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $366.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.06 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

