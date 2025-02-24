Dover Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,500 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter worth $182,000. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.4 %

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $966.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

