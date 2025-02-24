Dover Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in General Dynamics by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $243.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

