Dover Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,184 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.