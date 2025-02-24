Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 1,055 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

