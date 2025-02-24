DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after acquiring an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $199.94 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,652.16. The trade was a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,927,663.66. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

