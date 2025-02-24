Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $462.37, but opened at $441.00. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $444.45, with a volume of 554,580 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

