Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $462.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.97 and a 200 day moving average of $435.00. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.