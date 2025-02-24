Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.26, but opened at $88.40. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 493,964 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 2,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

