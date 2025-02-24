Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.26, but opened at $88.40. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 493,964 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
