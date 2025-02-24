Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.96, but opened at $43.38. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 4,242,850 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

