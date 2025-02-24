Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

