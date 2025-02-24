Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,259,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

