Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Trimmed by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 6.9% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

