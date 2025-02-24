Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.