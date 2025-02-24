Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.