Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 1200256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.
DTEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
