Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $297.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.81.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.05.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

